Donald Trump On Mike Pence: He Wants to ‘Hang’ All Gay People

Share

















While there are thousands of calls from political pundits and citizens alike for President Trump to be impeached, many of those on the left who are making such calls don’t seem to realize that Mike Pence is Vice President. While Trump certainly deserves to be impeached should proof of a crime emerge, for those on the left Mike Pence may be far worse to their ideologies than even a Trump.

This week, Jane Meyer from The New Yorker published a piece pointing this, titled ‘The Danger of President Pence’. This article dives into several different areas pertaining to Pence’s past as well as his extreme ideologies. The most shocking part of the story, however, is a conversation that a Trump campaign staffer was privy to, involving both Trump and Vice President Pence.

The staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Meyer, said that President Trump, on at least one occasion mocked Pence’s religious ideologies, by asking those who had recently spoke to Pence if he had ‘made them pray’. Two additional anonymous sources confirmed Trump’s mocking of Pence, providing their own story about how Trump would seemingly talk down to the Vice President.

According to Meyer’s story in The New Yorker, “During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. ‘You see?’ Trump asked Pence. ‘You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway.’ When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, ‘Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!’

While Trump may have been stating the above in a joking manner, it is clear that the President does;t agree on his Vice President’s stances on numerous issues that he too has been seemingly fighting for. It is also disgusting that he’s bring on a man who he can joke about wanting to have all gays hung.

Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.