‘Art Of The Deal’ Author Just Tweeted The Most Chilling Trump Warning Yet

There is no denying that Tony Schwartz, the man who wrote Trump’s best selling book ‘The Art of the Deal,’ had an incredibly close relationship with Trump back in the late 80’s. Schwartz spent months shadowing the businessman and pretty much wrote the entire book, while Trump just told him what not to include. Besides the President’s own family, there are likely few people, if any, who know him better than Schwartz does. That’s why a recent tweet by this famous author is enough to send bone-chilling fear down anyone’s spine.

“Wag the Dog. Trump is willing to start a NUCLEAR WAR & kill tens of millions of people to divert attention from his failures. He is a madman,” Schwartz tweeted this weekend shortly after President Trump made a series of cryptic, yet hostile tweets towards North Korea and their leader Kim Jong-un. The tweet in question by Trump read as follows:

“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!”

While the tweet in itself clearly is threatening war on North Korea, Schwartz’s comments just after it, only solidifies the fact that the President is using threats and attacks on Twitter to shift the media and the nation’s attention away from his own shortcomings. Considering Schwartz’s comments, one can only guess what the President’s response may be, should Special Counsel Robert Mueller recommend an indictment of any number of his family members, or even the President himself.

We’ve already seen irrational behavior from Trump shortly after key stories break pertaining to the Trump/Russia investigation. There is no telling what happens next, should the investigation lead to a less than optimal outcome for him or his administration.

