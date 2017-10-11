NFL Just Confirmed That Trump Blatantly Lied About Roger Goodell’s Stance

Share

















Earlier this morning, President Trump tweeted out a message that indicated that the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, was on his side and would be “demanding that all players stand” for the National Anthem. In fact, that tweet read as follows:

“It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY”

One would assume that Trump had spoken with Goodell and that the NFL had finally given in to Trump’s rhetoric and demands. From reading the tweet, one would assume that the NFL had decided it would force players to stand for the National Anthem. As it turns out though, the NFL has since released a statement which says quite the contrary.

Just moments ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the following statement from the NFL on his Facebook page:

“Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together. “

The fact that the NFL itself is coming out in contradiction to Trump’s statement, is a shining example of where the “FAKE NEWS” is really coming from. In this case, it has been confirmed that the FAKE NEWS has originated from the President himself.

