Seth Rogen Just Sent This EPIC Direct Message to Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter

The whole Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which he has been accused of sexual assault, is a clear example of the rich and famous getting away with crimes that they shouldn’t have. Many on the right have taken this example and used it against Democrats who may have taken money from the film producer and former film studio executive. One of the biggest names to use Weinstein’s alleged crimes to attack Democrats is none other than the President’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Don Jr. directed an attack on the liberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeting, “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein? #askingforafriend”,

When Kimmel responded “You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting,” Don Jr. pushed further, basically accusing Kimmel of ignoring the situation before he even had a chance to bring it up on air.

“Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You’re probably due for a change if only for a moment or two,” Don Jr wrote.

Apparently actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen decided to get in on the argument with what many on Twitter consider to be an EPIC direct message to the President’s son.

“Hey dude! See you’re going pretty hard at us ‘Hollywood’ Types. I agree Harvey [Weinstein] is a piece of shit and people should speak against him. But… Are you aware your father has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and even admitted to sexual assault on tape? Maybe you should denounce that? Just a thought man! Have a good one!” Rogen wrote to Donald Trump Jr. “Have fun shooting innocent animal!” he continued.

For those who are wondering, Don Jr. did in fact read the messages, as denoted by the blue check box next to them, but has yet to issue a response. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for a response if I was Rogen.

