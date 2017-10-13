Trump Just Made His Most Ignorant Claim Yet — And It’s Hilarious

Share

















Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, there is no denying that President Trump does and says some pretty ridiculous things sometimes. It doesn’t take someone who is against his policies to realize that the man is grossly misinformed when it comes to national and international politics, geography and even common knowledge. After all, he didn’t even realize where Puerto Rico was located on the map.

While political pundits have claimed that Trump likely did not realize that Puerto Rico was a part of the United States until aides told him, his comments today, while giving a speech at the Values Voter Summit, caught many people off guard.

While discussing Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the devastation they caused in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Trump was quoted as saying the following:

“And I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana, and I went to Puerto Rico. And I met with the president of the Virgin Islands. These are people that are incredible people, they’ve suffered greatly. And we’ll be there.”

Little did he realize that the President of the Virgin Islands, a territory of the United States, just like Puerto Rico, is actually himself. The Virgin Islands have a governor named Kenneth Mapp, whom we assume is the person who Trump met with two weeks ago and assumed was the ‘President’ of the U.S. territory.

Clearly those around President Trump need to do more in order to prepare him prior to such speeches, as he’s making himself look like quite a misinformed fool as of late. Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.