Is Trump Planning on Replacing Rex Tillerson with Lindsey Graham?

There has been a lot of talk over the past month and a half about the possibility that Rex Tillerson may step down as Secretary of State. After much back and forth between President Trump and Tillerson, the two men publicly came out and said that Tillerson won’t be stepping down from his post after all.

As we know in Washington though, words only have meaning for a short period of time, and just because Tillerson said he wasn’t going to resign 2 weeks ago, doesn’t mean that he won’t resign in 2 weeks from now. When it comes to the White House as of late, we all know that no job really seems safe — not even the job of the President.

This has led to speculation over who would conceivably replace Tillerson if in fact he were to resign or get fired. Yesterday afternoon, Bill Kristol, Editor at Large at the WeeklyStandard, made quite an interesting tweet on this very subject.

“I wonder: Is Lindsey Graham campaigning to get Trump’s nod as Secretary of State when Tillerson goes? Kristol pondered.”

As many of you will recall, Senator Lindsey Graham spent his Columbus Day weekend golfing with President Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. After the two men spent time on the links, Graham made a tweet complimenting the President on his golf game, by saying, “Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions!”

This comes as it appears that Graham, who has oftentimes been Trump’s staunchest of critics from the right, has been “sucking up” to the President over the course of the past few weeks.

Could Bill Kristol be onto something? It’s very possible.

To add to the speculation, just yesterday, Senator Graham met with current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Graham interestingly enough stated:

“I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Tillerson, and my colleagues in the Senate and House to modernize and reform the State Department. We need to ensure the funds appropriated for State Department operations are managed well, spent efficiently, and put American national security interests first.”

Could Trump and Tillerson be grooming Graham for the job, knowing that he will take over in the coming weeks or months ahead? As you may recall, Graham was one of the top candidates to be appointed Secretary of State initially, but Trump ultimately appointed Tillerson instead. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Lindsey Graham could soon be the next Secretary of State. Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below.