CNN Just Demolished Trump’s ‘FAKE NEWS’ Claim In this EPIC Advertisement

Over the course of the last 12-18 months, candidate Trump and well as President Trump, has sought to turn the Republican base against the mainstream media. And while his attacks have centered mainly on CNN, NBC, the Washington Post and the New York Times, clearly his attack on these organizations is an attack on America’s free press. While these news organizations have been turning towards the facts in order to fight Trump’s attacks head on, CNN has just gone in another direction.

This morning, CNN unveiled a social media ad on Facebook, which is a direct attack on Trump and those who believe his onslaught of false claims towards the mainstream media, including CNN. The ad, which can be viewed in its entirety below, uses a simple image of an Apple to point out the flaws in Trump’s logic.

“This is an apple,” explains the narrator of the ad as a picture of an apple remains on the screen. “Some people may try and tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream ‘banana, banana, banana’ over and over and over again. They might put ‘BANANA’ in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana, but it’s not. This is an apple.”

The ad then switches to a screen which reads, “Facts First,” followed by the CNN logo. Clearly a dig towards President Trump and his almost obsessive use of the phrase ‘FAKE NEWS’ both on Twitter and during his statements to the public, CNN is seemingly trying to use logic in quite a clever way. This ad seeks to show a large portion of the American populace that just because someone tells you something is not what it may appear to be, facts are facts, and in the end facts are what dictate reality.

