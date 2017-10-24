Senator Corker Just Attacked Trump Once Again With this EPIC Hashtag

Share

















It started weeks ago; a prominent GOP senator attacking the President’s mental state while warning America that we may be headed towards World War III should Trump continue down the path he’s following. That Senator, Bob Corker, doesn’t seem to have much to lose, since he will not be running for reelection come 2018. Meanwhile, President Trump doesn’t seem to realize that Corker is in a key position within the Senate to either help or hurt his chances to pass any future legislation such as tax cuts, healthcare or immigration reform.

This morning things blew up once again, and it appears as if Senator Corker has really gotten under the skin of the President this time. Following an interview this morning on ABC with George Stephanopoulos, Corker suggested that the President ‘Leave it to the professionals’ when it comes to diplomacy with North Korea. Trump then lashed out shortly after, tweeting the following message toward Corker:

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts. Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Within minutes, Corker fired back on Twitter with a simple, yet brutal tweet and hashtag.

“Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff”

The hashtag, which suggests that President Trump needs an adult daycare staff watching over his every move, has already gone viral with Twitter users retweeting it thousands of times within an hour.

Bob Corker just won twitter. Don’t think I need to sign back in today. #AlertTheDayCareStaff — zak ali (@_zakali) October 24, 2017

GOP Congress allows its biggest child to play in traffic and sacrifice the American people. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Sue Yellin (@sueyellin) October 24, 2017

Within twenty minutes Trump returned to Twitter to try and get the last word, tweeting:

“Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!”

Let’s hear your thoughts on this Twitter war in the comments section below.