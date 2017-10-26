Senate Committee Just Requested Financial Information on 40 Trump/Russia Individuals & Organizations

Share

















While many Americans seem to have lost much hope when it comes to the Trump/Russia investigations taking place in both the House and the Senate, a new move by the Senate Judiciary Committee may challenge that line of thinking. The committee, led by Chuck Grassley, who many have complained has been playing partisan politics rather than thoroughly investigating the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, has just sought key financial records of 40 individuals.

While the request by Grassley and fellow Judiciary Committee members seems like a push in the right direction, it is important to note that many of the names included in their list are people connected to the Steele Dossier and Fusion GPS. The committee is requesting from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) any data related to suspicious transactions made by any of these individuals between January 2015 to the present. The list includes the following individuals and entities:

Rinat Akhmetshin & Natalia Veselnitskaya – two individuals who took part on the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

Robert Arakelian – another lobbyist who works with Akhmetshin.

Human Rights Accountability Global Initiative Foundation – adoption non-profit, headed by Veselnitskaya, that has lobbied to repeal the Magnitsky Act

Prevezon Holdings, a Russian-owned company that was charged with money laundering and settled with the Department of Justice earlier this year, and eight of its related companies – Veselnitskaya represented Prevezon

The law firm Baker Hostetler, which was hired to defend Prevezon, along with two of the firm’s attorneys, John Moscow and Mark Cymrot.

Glenn Simpson, Thomas Catan, Peter Fritsch and their private investigation firm Fusion GPS – This is the company who paid Steele for the compilation of the infamous Steele dossier.

Christopher Steele, his business partner, Christopher Burrows; and their firm Orbis Business Intelligence

Perkins Coie, a law firm that reportedly retained and paid Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign

As you can see, this investigation seems to be looking into Clinton’s role in the dossier just as much as it is looking into those individuals who attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

Regardless of what the Senate Judiciary Committee stumbles upon, I think it’s safe to say that Robert Mueller and his team are likely many steps ahead of them already. Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.