Watch Sebastian Gorka Suggest that Hillary Clinton Should be Executed

Share

















I’m sure you all remember White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka. Gorka, who had strong ties to Hungarian far-right groups, seemed to be such a liability for the Trump administration that he was ultimately fired (although Gorka claims he resigned) a couple of months ago.

Last night Gorka appeared on Fox’s Hannity to discuss the Uranium One deal that those on the right, especially Fox News, seem to want to make a huge deal out of. On the show, Sean Hannity discussed the Uranium One deal, alluding to that story being the real Russia story, not Trump’s possible collusion with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election. Gorky chimed in with his thoughts.

“If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now,” Gorka stated. “The Rosenbergs, okay, this is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did, and those people got the chair. Think about it — giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.”

Clearly Gorka suggested that those responsible for the Uranium One deal, which in this context was Hillary Clinton, according to Hannity, should be brought up on treason charges and be given a sentence of death. The problem is that the whole Uranium One conspiracy involving Clinton has been mostly debunked by Snopes and others, and Clinton didn’t have the power to veto the deal anyway. Additionally there is no evidence that Clinton knew that the FBI was investigating Uranium One, and the Russians basically invested into the deal, meaning that the Uranium was not able to even leave US soil.

Of course Fox news and others on the right want to make something out of nothing once again in order to distract us all from the real investigation that’s being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia. The fact that people like Gorka, with the help of Hannity are using such rhetoric, basically suggesting the execution of Clinton, is simply disgusting.

Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.