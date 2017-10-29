Michael Moore’s Tweet Attack on Trump is EPIC!

Share

















If you follow Broadway at all, you’d know that Michael Moore’s show, ‘The Terms of My Surrender,’ which asked “Can A Broadway Show Bring Down A Sitting President,” closed last week after a limited run. While the show wasn’t a blockbuster by any means, it did rake in $367,634 in it’s final week. The President of the United States, however, used the tepid sales in order to perpetuate a lie against the film producer. In a tweet made yesterday afternoon, the President wrote the following:

“While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

The show ended on the date it was scheduled to end and clearly wasn’t forced to close early as the President indicated. Michael Moore caught wind of the President’s infatuation with his show and decided to go off on a multi-tweet attack which may just be one of the more scathing Twitter attacks on Trump that we’ve ever seen.

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD.

2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this.

3) You ARE aware I’m a “B’way star” & I guess this bothers you more. SAD.

4) Prosecutor Mueller’s GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?

5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B’way show. SAD.

6) They say Twitter “distracts” you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It’s all you know how to do. #LOSER!

7) And now, for this weekend, I’m your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B’way- & u missed out!

8) It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford.

9) As announced on May 1st, it was always a “12-WEEK-ONLY” run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie.

10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a “LIMITED ENGAGEMENT” — just like we’re planning on making your presidency.

… and he ended his tweet attack with the best tweet of all, a picture of him and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying, “11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!)”

Moore certainly has a point here. Why the hell is the President of the United States using his time to attack his opponents, who happen to be civilians who he has promised to protect and serve? Meanwhile he completely ignores the death of an American soldier killed on the battlefield.

