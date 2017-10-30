Trump Advisor Papadopolous Guilty of Lying About Trump / Russia Collusion

Share

















While most of the nation is focused on the arrests and now unsealed indictments of Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his colleague Rick Gates, something much more interesting has also happened today.

President Trump’s former campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents. The document, which was just unsealed today, outlines the false statements Papadopoulos made in relation to the Trump / Russia election interference investigation.

Papadopoulos has admitted to lying about many key events which seemingly show that the Trump campaign did in fact intend to not only to meet with Russians, but wanted to do so in order to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. In fact Papadopoulos met directly with a woman who claimed to be a niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then “on or about April 25, 2016, defendant PAPADOPOULOS emailed a senior policy advisor for the Campaign (the “Senior Policy Advisor”): “The Russian government has an open invitation by Putin for Mr. Trump to meet him when he is ready. The advantage of being in London is that these governments tend to speak a bit more openly in ‘ neutral’ cities.”

As conversations between Papadopoulos and Putin’s niece continued, there were efforts made to have Trump meet with Russian officials himself.

The complete unsealed filing with all of the juice details can be seen below.

This is one of the most damning documents we have seen yet, and seems to directly show that Trump was aware of talked between his campaign and Russia. Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments section below.