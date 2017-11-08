Trump Impeachment Vote to Take Place in The House ‘Before Christmas’

Share

















There has been a lot of talk recently about impeachment, especially coming from Democrats, when the topic of President Trump comes up. In fact, numerous Democrats have already unveiled articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives, but up until this point, not much has been done to force a vote in the House. Today, however, all this appears to have changed.

This morning Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who has already unveiled articles of impeachment against the President, said that he will force the House to vote on Trump’s impeachment no later than Christmas day. This gives Green and fellow Democrats approximately a month and a half to convince fellow representatives to vote to impeach the President of the United States.

In order for articles of impeachment to get passed in the House, a simple majority ‘yes’ vote is required. At that point the Senate would try President Trump, with the Chief Justice of the United States presiding over the case. It would then take a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to convict Trump, resulting in his removal from office.

At this point in time, the biggest obstacle would not be the actual trial in the Senate, but rather the House actually passing the articles of impeachment with a majority vote. While Green’s forced vote will certainly be symbolic, the odds that enough Republicans would vote on such a measure seems quite unlikely. Then again, a lot can happen in the next month and a half to change their minds.

As the Mueller investigation seems to be getting closer and closer to the President, a bombshell or two may just be enough to move things along in the House. After all, a President Pence is probably more favorable to the GOP than a President Trump right now. With that said, I’m not holding my breath.

Let’s hear your thoughts on Rep. Green forcing an impeachment vote before Christmas. Discuss in the comments section below.