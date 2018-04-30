BREAKING: Stormy Daniels Just Filed a New Lawsuit Against President Trump

Share

















Just moments ago attorney Michael Avenatti, on behalf of adult film star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels, filed a lawsuit, naming President Trump as the defendant. The lawsuit claims that the President made defamatory statements about Clifford. The following tweet, made by the President, is noted in the lawsuit as proof of such defamation.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

This statement was in response to another tweet which showed a side-by-side comparison of 2 images, one a sketch of a man Clifford claims threatened her on behalf of Trump, and the other a picture of Clifford’s ex-husband, who looks similar to the sketch in Trump’s view. Below you will find the complete lawsuit, which was filed against the President moments ago:

Download (PDF, 168KB)