The 44 Questions Mueller Wants to Ask Trump, Which Seem to Have Trump on Edge

Criminal defense attorneys often say that the best way to get to the bottom of an investigation is to listen to what questions investigators and prosecutors are asking the targets, subjects and witnesses of that investigation. While there is only so much evidence of possible crimes committed by the Trump campaign in the public realm, Robert Mueller clearly has evidence that the media has yet been able to obtain.

A couple of weeks ago, President Trump appeared to really begin attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller, repeatedly calling the investigation a “WITCH HUNT.” We now may know why Trump appeared to suddenly decide to attack the Special Counsel, seemingly out of nowhere. These 44 questions are questions which the Mueller team had provided the President’s attorneys. Many of these questions seem to allude to possible criminal activity, or activity which Mueller and his team likely already know the answers to. Based on the questions at hand, Trump would appear to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, either admitting to possible crimes, or being forced to commit a crime by lying to a federal investigator. You be the judge:

What did you know about the F.B.I.’s investigation into Mr. Flynn and Russia in the days leading up to Mr. Comey’s testimony on March 20, 2017?

What did you do in reaction to the March 20 testimony? Describe your contacts with intelligence officials.

What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?

What did you know about communication between Roger Stone, his associates, Julian Assange or WikiLeaks?

What did you think and do in reaction to the news that the special counsel was speaking to Mr. Rogers, Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Coats?

What did you know about phone calls that Mr. Flynn made with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, in late December 2016?

After the resignations, what efforts were made to reach out to Mr. Flynn about seeking immunity or possible pardon?

What was your opinion of Mr. Comey during the transition?

What did you think about Mr. Comey’s intelligence briefing on Jan. 6, 2017, about Russian election interference?

What was your reaction to Mr. Comey’s briefing that day about other intelligence matters?

What is the reason for your continued criticism of Mr. Comey and his former deputy, Andrew G. McCabe?

What did you think and do regarding the recusal of Mr. Sessions?

What efforts did you make to try to get him to change his mind?

What was the purpose of your Jan. 27, 2017, dinner with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

What was the purpose of your Feb. 14, 2017, meeting with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

What was the purpose of your calls to Mr. Comey on March 30 and April 11, 2017?

What was the purpose of your April 11, 2017, statement to Maria Bartiromo? (“Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton, that I can tell you,” he said. “If he weren’t, she would be, right now, going to trial.”)

What was your reaction to news reports on Jan. 12, 2017, and Feb. 8-9, 2017?

Regarding the decision to fire Mr. Comey: When was it made? Why? Who played a role?

What did you mean when you told Russian diplomats on May 10, 2017, that firing Mr. Comey had taken the pressure off?

What did you mean in your interview with Lester Holt about Mr. Comey and Russia?

What was the purpose of your May 12, 2017, tweet, “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”?

What did you think about Mr. Comey’s June 8, 2017, testimony regarding Mr. Flynn, and what did you do about it?

What was the purpose of the September and October 2017 statements, including tweets, regarding an investigation of Mr. Comey? (The Tweet read: “people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept?”)

Did you discuss whether Mr. Sessions would protect you, and reference past attorneys general?

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the news of the appointment of the special counsel?

What did you know about Sally Yates’s meetings about Mr. Flynn?

How was the decision made to fire Mr. Flynn on Feb. 13, 2017?

What did you think and do about Mr. Comey’s May 3, 2017, testimony?

Why did you hold Mr. Sessions’s resignation until May 31, 2017, and with whom did you discuss it?

What discussions did you have with Reince Priebus in July 2017 about obtaining the Sessions resignation? With whom did you discuss it?

What discussions did you have regarding terminating the special counsel, and what did you do when that consideration was reported in January 2018?

When did you become aware of the Trump Tower meeting?

What involvement did you have in the communication strategy, including the release of Donald Trump Jr.’s emails?

During a 2013 trip to Russia, what communication and relationships did you have with the Agalarovs and Russian government officials?

What communication did you have with Michael D. Cohen, Felix Sater and others, including foreign nationals, about Russian real estate developments during the campaign?

What do you know about a 2017 meeting in Seychelles involving Erik Prince?

What do you know about a Ukrainian peace proposal provided to Mr. Cohen in 2017?

What was the purpose of your July 2017 criticism of Mr. Sessions? (Trump tweeted: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”)

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding Russian sanctions?

What involvement did you have concerning platform changes regarding arming Ukraine?

During the campaign, what did you know about Russian hacking, use of social media or other acts aimed at the campaign?

What did you know during the transition about an attempt to establish back-channel communication to Russia, and Jared Kushner’s efforts?

While the source of the leak is unknown, it is worth noting that there are grammatical errors within the text. This makes some legal experts suspect that the questions were written down and then leaked, making it seem more likely that the leaks came from either Trump’s legal team or White House Staffers who were able to somehow gain access to the questions.