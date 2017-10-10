Trump Just Attacked ESPN’s Jemele Hill in Vicious Tweet

Share

















If you are a sports fan and watch ESPN, then you likely are aware of the controversy surrounding SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill. She has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump, but also happened to be suspended following a personal social media post she made regarding Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. Jones, who told his player that they will not disrespect the American flag unless they want to be benched, seemed to strike a nerve with the African American sports journalist this weekend.

This past Sunday, Hill decided to make the following post on Twitter, inflaming the already divisive rhetoric surrounding the First Amendment right for players to kneel during the national anthem. ”Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts… If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

ESPN decided that even though these posts were made by her personal Twitter account, the actions broke their own social media guidelines, and that a suspension was in order for the SportsCenter co-host.

Clearly President Trump didn’t agree with Hill’s actions either, and just minutes ago decided to attack both her and ESPN as part of yet another early morning tweet-storm.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

Besides spelling the abbreviation for microphone wrong (‘mic’ not ‘mike’), Trump has just angrily attacked a young, beautiful, African American woman for voicing her opinion on the matter. This certainly will add even more fuel to the whole ‘our President is a racist’ fire. It’s also kind of ironic that he’s attacking the ratings of the company which suspended her, all the while his own approval ratings are sitting at around 32%. Do we live in a world where the President is free to attack any individual he chooses, but where they are not free to attack him back?

Let’s hear your thoughts on this latest Trump tweet in the comments section below