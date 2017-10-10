Trump Just Challenged Rex Tillerson to An IQ Test

Share

















As if things couldn’t get any more surprising or simply odd, remarks made by President Trump in an interview published today by Forbes, has taken ‘odd’ to a whole new level. By now you have undoubtedly heard that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described the President to colleagues back in June using a choice word. That word was ‘moron,’ according to at least three sources who were listening in or taking part in a conversation with the Secretary of State back in June.

Clearly such revelations didn’t sit well with the President, although he continues to act as though Tillerson did not use the word to describe him, and continues to call the whole incident ‘fake news.’ Meanwhile, Tillerson himself has not refuted the fact that he did call the President a moron.

Now, after having a week and a half to think about the whole ordeal, President Trump seems to be changing his tune a little bit. Although he still claims it’s likely ’fake news,’ he has left the possibility open that Tillerson actually did use such words to describe him.

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump told Forbes.

Both Trump and Tillerson are successful ex-CEOs of multi-billion dollar companies, so one would normally assume that any IQ challenge would result in some fairly close results. With that said, listening to the two men speak and interact with government and the public in general, I would assume that Tillerson’s IQ would be significantly higher. Who am I to judge though?

While I highly doubt any IQ test will actually take place, as there is no way the Secretary of State would stoop down to such a level, it certainly would make for some good TV. Perhaps the President is already thinking about his next TV show, should he be forced into an early resignation.

