Watch Eminem Attack Trump Like No President Has Ever Been Attacked

While those in Hollywood don’t always shy away from the political scene, with many opening up to the public in the past about their political views and affiliation, what we witnessed last night on BET is simply groundbreaking.

Last night at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, rapper Eminem made a filmed appearance and performance. The performance, which was filmed on Friday night in a Detroit parking garage, was a freestyle rap like no one has ever seen before. The lyrics that he made up as he went, berated President Trump in a way which will certainly garner the media’s attention.

Referring to Trump as “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” “a bitch” and a “racist,” the rapper made waves during the award ceremony. Below are just a handful of lines from this controversial freestyle rap:

– “Racism’s the only thing he’s Fantastic 4/Cause that’s how he gets his rock off and he’s orange”

– “Trump, when it comes to giving a s*** you’re as stingy as I am”

– “The rest of America stand up/We love our military and we love our country but we f***ing hate Trump”

– “To him, you’re zero cause he don’t like his war heroes captured”

– “Cause he cannot withstand the fact we’re not afraid of Trump”

– “Who’s going to pay for his extravagant trips?”

This latest freestyle by Eminem follows a piece he put together last fall titled “Campaign Speech,” in which he also attacked Trump, but in a less direct manner. The full four and a half minute rap can be viewed below.

Eminem is one of us, he just pulled a Khanyi Mbau on us before we all knew about it. Eminem is a Black man. 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OJdSGSCQNF — IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 11, 2017

Clearly this work of art is one which Eminem hopes will further the dialogue that the President is not representative of all Americans and that his hate, exclusion and perceived bigotry will not go unchecked. Let’s hear your thoughts on this video in the comments section below.