Watch the GOP Campaign Video That Twitter Just Banned As ‘Inflammatory’

Twitter isn’t exactly known for their harsh censorship of videos, images or even Russian bots, but a newly released campaign video by a conservative Senate Candidate in Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn appears to have been too much for the social network.

Blackburn, who has been described by Democrats as a ‘wing nut, knuckle-dragging conservative,’ put out her campaign video this week in an effort to promote her run for the Senate. The video, which takes a hardline pro-Trump stance on many issues such as immigration, building a border wall and the fight against Planned Parenthood, was removed by Twitter from their ad stream for one particular reason; Blackburn promoted her advocacy to stop “the sale of baby body parts”.

This is the video @Twitter didn’t want you to see. Watch it then RETWEET it to your followers. Don’t let Silicon Valley censor Republicans! pic.twitter.com/KlwiEv3tsH — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 10, 2017

According to an email sent to Blackburn’s campaign, Twitter removed the video from their ad stream because it mentioned the debunked claim that Planned Parenthood was selling off tissue taken from aborted fetuses. The claim was pushed by the alt-right, and has since been proven false.

“The line in this video specific to ‘stopped the sale of baby body parts’ has been deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction,” the email Twitter sent to the campaign stated. “If this is omitted from the video it will be permitted to serve.”

It appears as if this move by Twitter may be a part of a new policy they may have recently adopted in order to prevent the posting and spread of fake news. Fake news promoted by Russian bots on the social network has been at the center of investigations within the House, Senate and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office as they investigate Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Let’s hear your thoughts on Twitter’s removal of this video in the comments section below.