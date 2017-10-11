BREAKING: President Trump – “I Hate Everyone in the White House!”

Share

















If you are under the impression that the White House and President Trump seem to be self destructing, you likely aren’t alone. Although the 45th presidency began in January in chaos and upheaval, things seem to get worse as each week passes by.

Over the last two weeks, several reports about conversations within the White House and Pentagon have reportedly shook the President and White House staff. First, multiple sources alleged that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called the President a ‘Moron’ after he had suggested increasing our nuclear arsenal by 1000%. Next, a highly respected Republican Senator has claimed that the President is unhinged and that he could be in danger of sending us into a third world war. If this isn’t enough to squash the morale of those working within the White House, than the latest leak may be what does it.

According to two sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Vanity Fair, and who are familiar with a conversation which took place between longtime security chief, Keith Schiller and the President, Trump is almost completely unhinged. The conversation, related to the loss of Luther Strange, whom Trump had backed in the Alabama Republican runoff election was a demoralizing one for the President.

“I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!” Trump allegedly told Schiller.

The White House has denied that any such conversation has occurred, but there are two separate sources which are corroborating that those words did in fact come out of the President’s mouth.

With a White House already in turmoil, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before resignations begin piling up, especially as word spreads that the President pretty much ‘hates’ them all. It will be interesting to see if Trump refutes these claims or if he simply ignores them. Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments sections below.