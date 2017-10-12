Puerto Rico Suffers as Trump Unleashes a Disgusting Tweet Storm Against Them

Share

















As the death toll in Puerto Rico rises to 45, and many more deaths are expected to be reported in the coming days and weeks, the small US territory continues to suffer from a lack of food, water, shelter and supplies. The vast majority of the island remains without power and a good portion without clean drinking water. In the meantime, supplies are having trouble making their way through the island to all of the small towns.

In the midst of all of this, one would expect the President of the United States to be doing all that he can to make sure that these American citizens are taken care of and sheltered while the rebuilding process begins. Not this President though. Instead of going out of his way to turn this chaotic situation into something one would expect from the American government, Trump has decided to attack the whole island via Twitter.

“Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend. We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! Trump tweeted this morning.

The President seems to be using the logic that since Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and electric grid was outdated or poorly constructed that it’s not the federal government’s responsibility to help them rebuild. He’s also suggesting that after only a few weeks on the ground, FEMA, the Military and first responders will not wait until the situation is resolved, but likely leave beforehand.

You may recall back in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina killed approximately 3,000 people in and around New Orleans. The main issue with that hurricane was that the levies broke, sending flood waters into the city, drowning hundreds or even thousands of people while destroying virtually everything in its path. The infrastructure, the levies in this case, were old, outdated and in need of repair. George W. Bush, who took a tremendous amount of heat for his response to the storm, did NOT refuse to help New Orleans because of old infrastructure, and neither should Trump do so in Puerto Rico.

