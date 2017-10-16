Trump Has Spent Over $1 Million in Campaign Funds on Legal Fees

Share

















When people donate to a political campaign for a Presidential candidate or other politician, they typically believe that this money will be used to help that individual run for office. Campaign funds typically are not used to help a candidate or elected official pay for his or her legal bills. With President Trump though, we’ve come to see that he is not a “conventional” president or politician by any means of the word. So it does not come as a surprise to learn that Trump has used over $1 million in campaign donations to pay for his personal legal fees.

According to USA Today, the Trump campaign spent $1.1 million on legal fees last quarter alone, as Trump’s team has come under intense scrutiny by both Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees. $237,900 of this amount went to the attorney for Donald Trump Jr, Alan Futerfas, in order to help fund his legal fees related to the Russia probes.

During this quarter, the Trump campaign’s legal fees have surpassed $4 million, and the campaign has raised $10.1 million. This equates to approximately 10% of the money raised being used to help fund the campaigns legal expenses. While it is not illegal, by any means, for the campaign to use these funds for such expenses, it is probably safe to say that most of Trump’s backers didn’t assume that their money would be used for such. It will be interesting to see if Trump has a more difficult time raising funds in the future, due to this being revealed.

Let us know your thoughts. Do you think Trump is acting appropriately by using backer funds to pay for his legal bills? Discuss in the comments section below.