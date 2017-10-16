Memo From Trump Tower Meeting Has Just Leaked – Read it Here!

Share

















By now you’ve likely become aware of the infamous meeting which took place at Trump Tower back in June of 2016. The meeting, between a Kremlin-linked attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Russian-American lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin, has been at the center of the investigation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

Up until this point, we didn’t have any hard evidence as to what was discussed. While rumors suggested topics ranged from adoption, to the Magnitsky Act, to Hillary Clinton, depending on who one would speak to, new details have just emerged. Now, thanks to a leak, the entire 4-page memo that Natalia Veselnitskaya brought with her to Trump Tower is available for the first time. Below you will find that memo in full:

As you can see, the memo barely touches on anything related to adoption like Donald Trump Jr. originally claimed, but it also doesn’t mention anything about alleged dirt on Hillary Clinton as reports had suggested. The bulk of the memo discussed the possibility of removing sanctions stemming from the Magnitsky Act, which in itself is quite damning to the Trump administration and campaign.

Does this mean that neither adoption nor Hillary Clinton were discussed in detail at the meeting? No, but it certainly doesn’t help either narrative much either. From here, investigators likely will continue to interview those who took part in this meeting as they continue to search for evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Kremlin-linked officials. Let’s hear your thoughts on this memo in the comments section below.