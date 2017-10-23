Mark Cuban Considering Running Against Trump — Not In The General Election, But The Primaries

Share

















It’s been known for quite some time that billionaire, reality TV personality, Mark Cuban has been considering a run for president sometime in the near future. Even before the 2016 election many political pundits theorized that Cuban could have been Hillary Clinton’s running mate, but after that theory did not materialize, other rumors began to swirl. Could Cuban run against Trump in 2020? The Democratic field is already a crowded one, with the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and numerous others, so a Democratic nomination may be difficult. Cuban might have other plans however.

Yesterday in an interview on Fox News, the tech billionaire was asked to pick a party after initially describing himself as ‘fiercely independent.’ Cuban, who clearly leans left when it comes to social issues, surprised many with his response of “Republican.” Cuban rationalized his response by stating that he was financially conservative.

“I wouldn’t run unless I have solutions,” he said. “If I have solutions, then I have something to offer. If I don’t, you won’t see me anywhere near being a politician.”

The fact that he now says he views himself as a Republican would mean that unless he’s willing to wait until 2024, risking a Trump second term, his next chance at running would be the 2020 Republican primaries against President Trump. Few times in history has a formidable opponent challenged the President of the United States within his own party, however 2020 might just be the best opportunity we have ever seen for a challenger. With the GOP slowly removing their support for Trump, and the President’s approval rating sitting in the mid 30’s, according to many polls, the prospects of a popular, fairly unflawed candidate for the GOP in 2020 would seem quite high.

Cuban was asked to gauge his interest in running on a scale of 1 to 10, and he gave it a 4. Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, however, talked to Cuban and believes that Cuban’s interest is much higher than that. Let’s hear your thoughts on a possible Cuban run? Discuss in the comments section below.