Sgt. Johnson’s Wife Myeshia Adamantly Confirms Trump is Lying

It hurts me to even write this story, as I feel as though Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger, deserves to be left in peace to mourn the death of her heroic husband. She doesn’t deserve to be thrust into a political argument, after President Trump and Florida Congresswoman, Frederica Wilson have had a dispute over facts concerning a phone call that the President made to Johnson following news of her husband’s death. At first I believe that both Wilson and Trump were at fault for politicizing this hero’s death, but that now seems to be far from the case, as Wilson is almost considered “family” by the Johnsons.

If you recall, Wilson alleged that she overheard a conversation in which President Trump made comments saying, “he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

The Trump administration attacked Wilson, saying that she was disrespectfully listening in on a call between the President and Myeshia Johnson, and fabricated what had been said on the part of the President. It was only a matter of time though before the real “truth” would come out. This morning on Good Morning America, Myeshia Johnson sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos, where she confirmed the story told by Wilson to be 100% accurate.

“Me and my family [were] in the limo to receive my husband’s [remains], from Dover,” Johnson explained, before saying that Trump called the cell phone of the sergeant who was in the car with her. “I asked [the sergeant] to put his phone on speaker so my Aunt and Uncle could hear as well. And [Trump] said that ‘he knew what he signed up for, but he signed up anyway.’ It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name. I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most. If my husband is out here fighting for his life, and he risks his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name? That’s what made me cry even more. My husband was an awesome soldier.”

Johnson then went on to say that she was “very upset and hurt” when she got off the phone with Trump. She proceeded to speak about how she is very close to Congresswoman Wilson, and said, “Whatever Ms. Wilson said, was not fabricated. What she said was 100% correct. Why would we fabricate something like that?”

Johnson also explained that Ms. Wilson was one of only several people in the car with her when Trump’s phone call came in on speaker phone, further explaining how Wilson heard the conversation. It wasn’t Wilson eavesdropping on the call like the Trump administration made it out to be. Rather it was Myeshia Johnson who wanted Wilson to hear the call. This goes against the narrative that Chief of Staff John Kelly presented to America last week.

Watch the entire interview below.

FULL INTERVIEW between @GStephanopoulos and Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: https://t.co/8fRPhejRl8 pic.twitter.com/8UzCwVDGVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

