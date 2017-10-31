Fox News Employees are Irate Over Station’s “Absurd” & “Embarrassing” Coverage

Share

















With yesterday’s news breaking that Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted along with protégé Richard Gates, the majority of news networks on TV had endless coverage of this significant story. The indictments, along with a guilty plea from former Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos, seem to indicate Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making progress in the Trump/Russia investigation.

While CNN, MSNBC, and just about every other news network had extensive coverage of this story, if one were to tune into the Fox News network, you were more likely to hear about Hillary Clinton’s alleged dossier ties or the non-existent Uranium One scandal.

One has to wonder just what Fox News is thinking. It seems as though they will stand by the President even if he were to admit committing multiple crimes. Earlier this afternoon, CNN broke a story in which several Fox News employees have shown their dissatisfaction in the way their employer is going about disseminating the news.

“I’m watching now and screaming,” a Fox News personality told CNN, as they watched their own station’s coverage (or lack thereof) of the Mueller investigation unfolding. “I want to quit.”

Another Fox News senior employee told CNN, “It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way,” before this individual claimed that there were ”many eye rolls” in the newsroom at the right-leaning news station.

There is actually more talk about Hillary Clinton, a woman who no longer has any role in politics, than there is about President Trump’s campaign team facing multiple indictments. When Fox News does speak of the Trump investigation, 9 times out of 10 it seems like they do so in order to play the Mueller investigation off as a false narrative.

Special Counsels are not formed for no reason, and they certainly don’t hand down unwarranted indictments, so it’s easy to see why unbiased journalists working at Fox News might have a reason for being so upset.

One Fox News personality told CNN ”This kind of coverage does the viewer a huge disservice and further divides the country,” while another said, “That segment on Outnumbered (a noontime talkshow, questioning Mueller’s integrity) was absurd and deserves all the scorn it can get.”

“It’s an embarrassment,” yet another employee said. “Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it’s that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others.”

Fox News has not officially responded to these comments, but surely they are aware. Let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.