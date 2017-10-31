VIDEO: Man Plows Down Cyclists & Shoots Pedestrians in Manhattan

Share

















We are coving a breaking story out of Lower Manhattan, right by the World Trade Center. Reports have indicated that a man in a Home Depot-rented pickup truck plowed into a group of cyclists in the street before then opening fire on another crowd of people. Reports from the scene indicate that there are at least 4 deaths and as many as 8 injured following this attack, which occurred just moments ago.

Early reports have indicated that the perpetrator has been shot and/or detained by police. Below are several videos from minutes after the attack. Be warned that these videos are very graphic in nature.