Watch As Obama Trolls Donald Trump & The ‘Birthers’ in EPIC Fashion

Share

















If you happened to flip past Fox News over the last 8 years, or are a regular reader of President Trump’s tweets, then you likely know that there is an entire segment of American society who believed, and may still believe, the conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was not born in Hawaii, but instead born in the African nation of Kenya. The conspiracy went mainstream in August of 2012 when Donald Trump claimed that Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud.

“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud,” Trump tweeted on August 6, 2012, just months before Obama won the election for his second term as US President.

Since that time, Obama has released his long form birth certificate and proved to all the ignorant doubters that, yes, he really was born in the United States, making him completely eligible to be the 44th president of the United States.

Here we are, over 5 years later and Mr. Obama has decided to have a little fun at the expense of President Trump and all of the people who spread the lies that he was not a natural born citizen.

“The reason I’m so excited to see you all here today in part is because this is where I started,” Obama said at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago yesterday. “Now, this isn’t where I was born, I was born in Kenya,” he added, before clarifying: “That’s a joke.”

President Obama at the #ObamaSummit in Chicago: “This isn’t where I was born. I was born in Kenya.” pic.twitter.com/Z1tnyFk3u1 — Charlotte Morabito (@MorabitoCM) October 31, 2017

Clearly in the midst of what may be the biggest crisis in American history, as President Trump is investigated for colluding with a hostile foreign power to win the election, Obama has kept his sense of humor. Let’s just hope that we all can keep our sense of humor as Mueller’s investigation proceeds to inch closer to the Trump family.

Let’s hear your thoughts on Obama’s remarks in the comments section below.