Ex-Trump Aide Says Trump is “F—-ed” After Manafort Indictment

If you speak to any current members of the Trump administration, or those campaign aides who remain friendly to the President since he took office, the narrative after the indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates is one along the lines of, “See there was no collusion mentioned”. While this is true, the absence of any Russian collusion in these indictments is far from a declaration by Mueller that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia. As insiders and political pundits have been quick to point out, this investigation is still in its early stages.

One former Trump campaign aide, Sam Numberg, who Trump fired last year, believes that President Trump is in big trouble.

“Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” Sam Nunberg told Vanity Fair. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f—ed.”

Being that Nunberg was once close to the Trump campaign team, and was actually fired by Trump and then sued for breaching a confidentiality agreement, he seems to know a thing or two about what went on — although he didn’t actually come out in detail.

With Trump’s approval ratings standing at just 1/3 of voters, it will be interesting to see just how much the latest indictments from Mueller as well as former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea and allegations of conversations the campaign had with Russia, have on Trump’s approval ratings in the upcoming polls.

Let us know your thoughts. Do you think Trump is f—ed? Discuss in the comments section below.