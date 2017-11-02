Fired US Attorney Preet Bharara Just Trolled Trump in this EPIC Tweet

Share

















While Trump is an obvious fan of the social media platform Twitter, from an outsider’s view, it appears as if his critics are learning to use the platform against him in quite an effective way. Over the course of the last several months, we have seen numerous celebrities, politicians and even ex-government officials come up with clever comebacks to some of his oftentimes ignorant tweets. Yesterday was no different, following a tweet the President made shortly after the New York City terrorist attack.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” the President wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday night.

Immediately, hundreds of Twitter users replied, some in agreement, while others pointed out that such measures are already in place. One specific Twitter reply to the President, however, stood out more than the others. It was from the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara. Bharara was fired by Trump back in March after refusing to resign.

“Could we implement ‘much tougher Extreme Vetting Procedures’ across the board? Three POTUS associates have been arrested, FYI,” Bharara tweeted in response to Trump last night.

Bharara, clearly not a fan of the President, did actually bring up a pretty darn good point. For supposedly being someone who ‘hires the best people,’ Trump has already had three such hirees indicted on federal charges, one of them pleading guilty. Additionally he’s had several cabinet members resign in controversy. Perhaps it’s the President who needs to begin extreme vetting those people associated with him, unless of course he knew what they were involved in to begin with.

