A Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

Twitter seems to be President Trump’s preferred method of communication these days. The President calls just about every other media outlet, besides perhaps Breitbart and Fox News, “Fake News,” and seldom takes part in any conventional press conferences. Twitter allows him to speak to America without being asked the tough questions, and if someone decides to ask him a tough question or criticize him in any way, the President oftentimes blocks that person from reading and replying to his tweets.

Trump’s use of Twitter must have pissed off the wrong employee working at the social media company last night. Just before 7PM EST the President’s account vanished from Twitter. For a full 10-11 minutes thousands of Twitter users were shocked, wondering if the President suddenly decided to stop his use of the social media platform and delete his account as well as all 36,300 tweets that he has accumulated over the last several years. Some users speculated that perhaps his attorneys forced him to stop using the platform as it may be incriminating to him. After a long 10 minutes, the President’s account reappeared and within an hour and a half he started tweeting once more as if this entire ordeal did not even occur.

This morning we learned from Twitter that an employee on their last day with the company actually did delete Trump’s account. It then took the company approximately 10 minutes to restore a backup.

“We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer-support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company said in a tweeted statement.

While Trump not having a Twitter account may have given some American’s relief, at least this does show that Twitter has quite an impressive backup and restoration system in place should something like this happen again.

