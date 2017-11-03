Trump ‘Frustrated’ He Can’t Use The DOJ to Investigate Political Opponents Like Clinton

Share

















A common theme, which has spanned for over a year within candidate Trump and President Trump’s tweets, are his attacks on Hillary Clinton. Whether he was battling the former Secretary of State during the 2016 election or simply using her to distract from the multiple investigations that are currently underway pertaining to his campaign, there is no denying that the President has an infatuation with this woman.

Because of his constant barrage of attacks on Clinton, combined with the likelihood that Russian operatives are pushing the same narrative on social media and right-wing news outlets like Fox and Brietbart are following suit, a decent portion of the American people now believe that the DOJ should investigate the many alleged crimes and conspiracy theories being pushed. The problem is, the DOJ has shown no inkling of doing such. In fact, the President is so frustrated at their lack of action that he has turned to the airwaves as well as Twitter to attack the very agencies he’s supposed to be Commander and Chief of.

Just yesterday President Trump took part in an interview with the conservative radio host, Larry O’Connor of WMAL in Washington. When questioned about the Uranium One deal and the possibility of the DOJ investigating his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton, Trump gave a frightening response.

“You know the saddest thing is that because I’m the president of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I’m not supposed to be doing the kind of things that I would love to be doing. And I’m very frustrated by it,” Trump lamented. “I look at what’s happening with the Justice Department. Why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier, and the kind of money?” Trump said. “I don’t know, is it possible that they paid $12.4 million for the dossier? And how was it ― which is total phony, fake ― and how was it used?”

There is a clear reason why the Executive Branch is supposed to be separate from the DOJ, and that is so that a President does not have the power to go after his political opponents via the law. His comments to O’Connor, however, seem to challenge that very separation, and could be considered a violation of the buffer that’s in place between the President and the DOJ. Trump took things a step further this morning, however, in a series of tweets:

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems. New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus. People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

The President here, clearly states that the DOJ and FBI “must do” something. I don’t know what the legal scholars think, but to me it is clear he has stepped much too far over that line of separation between his powers and the powers of the DOJ. Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below.