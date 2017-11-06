Trump Jr. To Russian Lawyer: We’ll Review Sanctions if Trump ‘comes to power’

Share

















There has been a lot made about a June 9, 2016 meeting which took place at Trump Tower between Trump campaign officials and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. While the Trump campaign has repeated said that it was “about adoptions”, there definitely was a lot more that was expected when the meeting was scheduled.

There have been emails which have been obtained by the press clearly showing Trump Jr. responding to comments that the meeting would consist of dirt being presented on Hillary Clinton. Both Trump’s campaign and Veselnitskaya have indicated that the meeting ended up being a waste of time, but now comes more information from Veselnitskaya about some of the conversations which took place.

We all know that Trump Jr, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner attended the meeting believing that Veselnitskaya would provide documents and information “incriminating Hillary Clinton”, as Publicist Rob Goldstone wrote the following in a letter to Trump Jr. on June 3.

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras [a Moscow-based developer who tried to partner with Trump in a hotel project] this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Now Veselnitskaya has come forward with a little more more about the conversations which she says took place at this meeting.

She claims to have gone to the meeting in order to inform the campaign that she had information to show that major Democratic donors and Russian investors, the Ziff brothers, had donated to the Clinton campaign while evading U.S. taxes. She also had hoped to discuss the lifting of the sanctions put in place against Russia — the Magnitsky Act. Trump Jr. didn’t seem all that pleased with Veselnitskaya’s lack of documentation proving dirt on Clinton, but did, according to her, promise to “review” the Magnitsky Act, “if Trump came to power”. She claims he said:

“Looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it (The Magnitsky Act). I understand our side may have messed up, but it’ll take a long time to get to the bottom of it,”

Veselnitskaya has campaigned against the Magnitsky Act for a long time. It’s a law which punishes Russian officials who were responsible for the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky. It does so by prohibiting them from entering the United States or using the U.S. banking system. Vladimir Putin has been angered over this law ever since it went into effect and it has also harmed him directly.

The question is, did the Trump campaign, in these statement made by Trump Jr. (if Veselnitskaya is telling the whole truth), infer that if Russia helps bring Donald Trump to power, they would do all that they can in lifting the sanctions imposed by the Magnitsky Act? It has been proven that the Russian government did try and help get Trump elected, but did the Trump campaign play a role in convincing them to do so by inferring that they would help remove sanctions if they come to power? This is all for Robert Mueller and the House Intel Committee to decide.

