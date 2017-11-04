Sally Yates Demolishes Trump in This Eye-opening Tweet

Share

















The former Acting Attorney General of the United States, Sally Yates, who was fired earlier in the year by President Trump after she refused to defend his “unconstitutional” travel ban, has been a staunch critic of the President ever since.

Earlier this week President Trump took to Twitter and also appeared in a radio interview where he seemingly took aim at the Justice Department for their lack of action in pursuing an investigation into Hillary Clinton and “the Democrats”.

“The saddest thing is, because I’m the president of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved in the Justice Department. I am not supposed to be involved in the FBI. I’m not supposed to be doing the kind of things that I would love to be doing and I’m very frustrated by it,” Trump stated.

This also comes after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this year because he didn’t like how he was proceeding with “the Russia investigation”. Traditionally the U.S. President is not supposed to have any influence over the day-to-day operations of the Justice Department or the FBI. These agencies/parts of government are supposed to act independently of the executive branch in order to avoid conflicts of interests.

Earlier today, Sally Yates, unleashed on Trump, via Twitter, in saying:

“DOJ not a tool for POTUS to use to go after his enemies and protect his friends. Respect rule of law and DOJ professionals. This must stop.”

The “rule of law” seems to be a problem Trump has had trouble respecting since his inauguration, and many pundits believe his actions are leading to increased division within America.

