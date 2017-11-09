GOP Says Mueller Investigation Is An Attempt to Overthrow Government

Share

















It’s been just under six months since a Republican-controlled Congress appointed the former FBI director and fellow Republican, Robert Mueller to act as Special Counsel in the investigation of the Trump campaign’s possible coordination with the Russian government during the 2016 election. Mueller, who probably was one of the most trusted men in America at the time, is now coming under fire from the same party that he was appoint by and has been a part of for decades.

Last week a group of Republican House members brought forth a measure calling for Mueller to step down because of “obvious conflicts of interest.” All this just days after it was revealed that Mueller’s team indicted three members of the Trump campaign, Manafort, Gates and Papadopoulos. To make matters even more shocking, yesterday some of the House members who initially brought forth this measure decided to speak on the chamber floor, and their remarks were simply unbelievable, at least to anyone with even a bit of common sense. Multiple Republicans alluded that Mueller’s investigation is merely an attempt to overthrow the US government.

“We are at risk of a coup d’etat in this country if we allow an unaccountable person, with no oversight, to undermine the duly-elected President of the United States,” said Florida Congressman Rep. Matt Gaetz from the chamber floor.

Gaetz went on to argue that Mueller has conflicts of interest since he was the FBI director during the time that the Uranium One scandal took place.

“We’ve got to clean this town up, and it will start with the resignation of Mr. Mueller and a proper investigation of all of this underlying case involving Comey, Lynch, the Clintons, and Russia,” said Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert.

“Could Mr. Mueller be acting with vengeance? Or to vindicate his good friend and colleague James Comey, who had a very public feud with the president?” asked Congressman Trent Franks.

As Mueller clearly inches closer to the President, his role as Special Counsel should not make one iota of a difference in the ultimate outcome of the investigation. In fact, even if Mueller was Trump’s worst enemy and a rabid Democrat, which he clearly is not, ultimately he is not the one to determine any guilt. The Senate would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to convict and then a jury of Trump’s peers would be tasked at convicting the President of a crime, beyond a reasonable doubt, once he’s impeached.

As Mueller’s investigation moves along it would not surprise me if we see a deep division, even among Republicans themselves, as to the best way to handle the situation. Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.