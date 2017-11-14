Russia Has Sent $380k To Embassies “To finance election campaign of 2016”

Share

















The connections that the Trump campaign has to Russia seems to be accumulating faster that snowflakes in a blizzard. With that said, a new revelation in the investigation has just shed light on what appears may be payments made by the Russian Foreign Ministry to its embassies across the globe, including the one in Washington D.C. here in the United States.

On August 3, 2016 bank records indicate that the Russian Foreign Ministry sent as many as 60 wire transfers to their embassies across the globe, totaling approximately $380,000. These payments had one odd commonality, they all had a memo which read, “To finance election campaign of 2016”.

The FBI as well as other federal agencies are now scrutinizing these 60 payments and are looking at whether or not these funds were used in any way to undermine the 2016 election like the memo appears to suggest.

“We had an election and the intelligence community concluded Russia interfered in it,” said one FBI agent on the condition of anonymity to Buzzfeed. “How could we not investigate a suspicious financial transaction that contained a memo that said, ‘finance election campaign 2016?’ Given the climate and what was in that memo line it would be very irresponsible for us not to investigate. It’s a good lead.”

While there is no evidence within the public record to indicate what these funds were used for, or if the ‘campaign of 2016’ that the memos referred was the Trump campaign here in the United States, it certainly seems to be quite suspicious. A total of $30,000 was sent directly to Russia’s Washington D.C embassy with this memo, as well as embassies in 60 other seemingly random locations throughout the world. The Washington DC wire came from VTB Bank, a financial institution that is majority-owned by the Kremlin.

