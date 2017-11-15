6 Democrats Just Called For Trump Impeachment Hearings to Begin Immediately

Share

















As some of you may know by now, in order for the President of the United States to be impeached, the majority of the House of Representatives are required to back such a measure. This morning we got a step closer to such a reality. While hundreds of others in Congress would still need to back impeachment before the Senate would hold a hearing to eject President Trump from office, today marks the first day in which a group of lawmakers undertook a concerted effort to do just that.

Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee joined 5 other Representatives, including Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois, Adriano Espaillat of New York, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, John Yarmuth of Kentucky and Al Green of Texas to signal that they will all be filing multiple articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“We have taken this action because of great concern for our country and our Constitution, our national security and our democracy,” Cohen said. “We believe President Trump has violated the Constitution.”

If a majority of the House agrees on impeachment, a hearing would then get underway in the Senate, where each US Senator would act as the jury. It would then take two-thirds of the Senate to vote on a guilty verdict before the President would be forced out of office. With Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate, the likelihood of an impeachment, as well as a guilty verdict seem to be slim-to-none unless the Special Counsel puts forth year evidence of a crime. In the meantime this is mostly political theater, and could force the House to at least vote on such measures.

