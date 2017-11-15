President Donald Trump Was Just ‘sentenced to death’ for insulting Kim Jong-un

Share

















As if things could not get any more tense between the United States and North Korea, it appears as if President Trump’s recent tweet about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, may have just taken things to a whole new level.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” the President tweeted on Saturday evening.

It appears that Jong-un may have been a tad bit offended by Trump’s latest attack on him, and has just instructed the State-run media in North Korea to issue a statement which claims that President Trump has been “sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

“He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people,” an editorial from the North Korean newspaper called Rodong Sinmun read. “He will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment,” it continued.

While US Presidents in the past looked to ratchet down the rhetoric towards the rogue regime in North Korea, Trump seems to be doing the exact opposite. He has on multiple occasions called North Korean leader Jong-un names that even my 12 year old son would likely be too mature to use. While these exchanges may be laughable and even a bit comical, the fact is that the President of our nation is egging on an insane dictator of a nuclear power, should scare the heck out of us all. What’s so sad is that North Korea could claim the same.

