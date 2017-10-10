Trump is Now Selling Stickers to Support the VP Walking Out of NFL Game

Share

















For a man who claims to be so wealthy, President Trump sure loves to fundraise for himself. Now after Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game as a result of players on the San Francisco 49ers kneeling for the National Anthem, the Trump administration is using this incident, which already has cost taxpayers $240,000, to raise additional funds for the Trump campaign.

In an email which was sent out yesterday, and posted on Twitter by Christina Wilkie of CNBC, Trump is now asking the public to help fund his campaign by purchasing $5.00 stickers.

In fact, the letter he sent out to his mailing list, reads as follows:

“Yesterday members of the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during our National Anthem. Their stunt showed the world that they don’t believe our flag is worth standing for. But your Vice President REFUSED to dignify their disrespect for our anthem, our flag, and the many brave soldiers who have died for their freedoms. I was so proud of the Vice President. But immediately after the Vice President’s honorable display of leadership and patriotism, the Fake News Media relentlessly ATTACKED him. The media is NOT going to win this fight, because we have the AMERICAN PEOPLE standing on our side. Please make a contribution of at least $5 to show your support, and our team will send you an “I STAND FOR THE FLAG” sticker.”

The question that remains is, was this a publicity stunt from the start in order for Trump to raise additional campaign funds? These funds could conceivably be used to pay his legal fees if he so desires. Doesn’t it seem a bit hypocritical to use an incident like this to raise money for yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.