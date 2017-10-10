NY Times Instantly Debunks Trumps Lie About Corker, Releases Tape

Share

















There is no denying that the President of the United States seems to fudge the truth quite often. And although he lies about some pretty inconsequential things, he does so in a manner which often makes it difficult to prove whether or not it was actually a lie. This morning, however, a tweet that Trump posted about Republican Senator Bob Corker has almost instantly been debunked.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few days, you likely are aware of the comments Corker made about the President on both Twitter and via a phone interview with the New York Times. Corker described Trump’s actions as ones which could prompt World War III and stated that he does’t “know why the president tweets out things that are not true.”

Trump responded to these comments this morning, lashing out at both Corker and the New York Times, claiming that Corker had been ‘set up’ by the Times in order to be made out to sound like a fool.

“The Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!” Trump tweeted earlier this morning.

The New York Times, often a target by the President, decided to fight back this time by releasing the actual audio tape of the interview with Senator Corker, proving that Trump was clearly fudging the truth once again. On the recording Corker clearly indicates that he not only knows he’s being recorded, but urges the reporter to do just that.

“I know they’re recording it, and I hope you are, too,” Corker said to the reporter Johnathan Martin from the New York Times, as two of his aides listened in on other lines.

This recording proves that Trump’s remarks about Corker being set up was about as far from the truth as one can get. It will be interesting to see if the President responds to the New York Times’ release of this audio, or if he simply brushes it under the rug with some other new diversion.

Let’s hear your thoughts on this story in the comments section below.