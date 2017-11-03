Conspiracy Confirmed? Campaign Advisor Says Trump “Listened” to Plan to Meet Putin

Share

















Boy do times change, and so do the stories coming from the former Trump campaign team. If you turn the clock back just a couple of months, the narrative coming from Trump campaign officials was one of “We didn’t speak with the Russians or ever consider it.”

Now that narrative has changed quite substantially, at least when you ask some of the campaign advisors who are no longer working with or for President Trump. As we all know, former campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos has pled guilty to lying to the FBI, and in doing so divulged the fact that he was working to try and setup meetings between campaign officials and representatives from the Kremlin.

Now, another former Trump campaign advisor, JD Gordon, has come forward, and according to CNN, Gordon said, “[Trump] heard him out,” in referring to Papadopoulos presenting the idea of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, on the other hand, denies remembering much about this meeting he had with Papadopoulos and others, saying, “It was a very unimportant meeting, took place a long time, don’t remember much.”

So now we know that Papadopoulos was trying very hard to set up a meeting between Putin and/or his representatives and Trump and/or his campaign team. We also know that he had been presenting these opportunities and ideas to the heads of the Trump campaign. Additionally, with these comments from JD Gordon, we know that Trump was made aware of the opportunity to meet with Kremlin officials and he apparently gave it a good deal of thought.

When these facts are put together with the fact that Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya just a few months later, where it is believe that Russian sanctions were discussed and it has been shown that the Russians had promised “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, the conspiracy seems to form before our very eyes. Now all that Robert Mueller must do is put the pieces together, and figure out the charges to bring against those participating in this conspiracy — a conspiracy which now seems to include President Trump.

