This is the Letter Obama Sends to Americans Worried About Trump

There is little doubt that Barack Obama’s presidency was quite a bit different than Donald Trump’s. And whether you agreed with Obama’s policies or not, there is no denying that the nation’s division under Trump has widened significantly, while chaos seems to be an everyday occurrence within this administration. This is why it’s not surprising that the former president, Barack Obama, regularly receives letters from worried Americans about the current political environment.

While Obama does not hand-write letters to each and every person who emails or snail-mails him correspondence, he does try to at least send them something in return. Obama and his team have a series of form letters of sorts, which go out to individuals based on what they have written him about, and thanks to Yahoo, we have been able to read one such letter that’s sent to the hundreds of Americans who express concern over the current state of affairs. The letter reads as follows:

“I hear your concerns, and I want you to know I’m listening. Our country’s progress has never followed a straight line — for every two steps forward, it often feels like we take one step back. But I hope you’ll remember that the long sweep of America is defined by forward motion, and the course we chart from here depends on no one person alone. Our destiny will be decided the same way it always has been: by all of us; by we, the people: by selfless and engaged citizens who step forward and speak out to guard the values that make us who we are — not just when there’s an election, but every day.” Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted, and change only happens when people get involved. As long as folks like you keep looking out for others and working to defend America’s promise, I’m confident our future will be bright. Please know Michelle and I will continue standing alongside you.”

While it has been a long standing tradition for past President’s, especially the one who served immediately prior to the current president, to not challenge or criticize the current administration, Obama has already taken the time to speak out against Trump’s recent DACA fiasco. He has also shown that when he feels the nation’s future is at stake, he will not hesitate to continue speaking out in a stern, yet non-confrontational manner.

